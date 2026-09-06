Diogo Leite arrived in Rome today to complete his move to Lazio on a free transfer. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese defender will sign a contract until June 2029, with an option until 2030.
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Lazio, Diogo Leite has arrived: medical and signature
Born in 1999, Diogo Leite has played for Porto, Braga and Union Berlin, making 268 appearances and scoring six goals in his club career. He played for Union Berlin from 2022 until June 2026. For Portugal, he has 22 caps and two goals.
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