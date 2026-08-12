The two clubs have exchanged views, for the moment without any concrete outcome, not least because it is difficult for Inter to part with their captain in mid-August, but Barcelona are weighing up a move for the Toro, a player they have tracked in the past, with the Julian Alvarez situation at a standstill, to give Hansi Flick a major reinforcement in an area that has lost Lewandowski, who has gone to MLS, and is also about to lose Ferran Torres, who is on the verge of joining PSG.







