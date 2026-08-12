Inter fans are trembling. Over the last few hours, news has emerged from Spain of a possible move by Barcelona for Lautaro Martinez, especially if their bid for Julian Alvarez does not come off, with that pursuit having dragged on for several weeks and repeatedly knocked back by Atletico Madrid, who are demanding payment of the release clause.
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Lautaro-Barcelona, meeting between Deco and his agent: Inter’s position
The meeting between Deco and Camano, Inter’s position
As reported by Fabrizio Romano on YouTube, however, Inter and those close to the player remain very calm.Deco still met Lautaro's agent, not least because Alejandro Camano manages other players and acts as an intermediary for them too.
Barça’s idea
The two clubs have exchanged views, for the moment without any concrete outcome, not least because it is difficult for Inter to part with their captain in mid-August, but Barcelona are weighing up a move for the Toro, a player they have tracked in the past, with the Julian Alvarez situation at a standstill, to give Hansi Flick a major reinforcement in an area that has lost Lewandowski, who has gone to MLS, and is also about to lose Ferran Torres, who is on the verge of joining PSG.
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