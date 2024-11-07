'I don't harass' - Lauryn Goodman reveals why she received 'legal letters' from Kyle Walker and Annie Kilner and how Man City star 'would have liked me to sign an NDA'
Lauryn Goodman has revealed that she received "legal letters" from Kyle Walker and Annie Kilner and was also called upon to "sign an NDA".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Goodman was accused of harassment
- Revealed that she felt threatened
- Asserted that she never harassed & only stood up for her children