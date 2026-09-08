'Just not against Spain!' – Lamine Yamal sends witty international message to former Barcelona coach Xavi

Lamine Yamal sent a playful message to former Barcelona head coach Xavi following his appointment as the new manager of the Netherlands national team. Speaking ahead of Barcelona's Champions League fixture against Feyenoord, the 19-year-old reflected on his relationship with his former manager.

Xavi handed Yamal his senior Barcelona debut, establishing the young winger as one of European football's brightest talents.

Yamal expressed full confidence in Xavi's managerial ability as he transitions into international management with the Dutch national side.