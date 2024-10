This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Lamine Yamal vs Vinicius Junior: Barcelona wonderkid told Lionel Messi-esque quality makes him better than Real Madrid rival L. Yamal Vinicius Junior Barcelona L. Messi Real Madrid LaLiga Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has been told that a Lionel Messi-esque quality makes him a better player than Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Teenage forward breaking records

Brazilian in line for Ballon d'Or

Global audience being wowed Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below