Lamine Yamal's father accused of 'provoking Real Betis fans' in tense exchange that forced security to intervene during Barcelona win

At just 18, Yamal is already a generational talent who is destined to achieve great success in his professional career. He has already drawn comparisons with Argentina and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent and goalscoring ability.

Speaking about the success he has achieved thus far, the youngster said: "Where I used to play, in my neighbourhood, there were walls where people would sit and there was no better feeling than getting the people who were sitting there to stand up and laugh at the opponents. I think it’s the best feeling in the world and something that reminds me of that a lot is when I’m playing on the field and the fans get up and are surprised by a play I’ve made. I can’t feel pressure when playing football. I just try to enjoy it. I think that my friends and family have been through harder things than me just playing football.

"Football is everything to me. It’s the first love of my life and it will remain so. It’s one of the sports where everyone is on an equal footing. I don’t think I’ve ever felt pressure playing football. My parents faced real pressure as young parents. Managing family, work, being happy, and buying gifts… that’s real pressure for me."