AFP
Lamine Yamal says Lionel Messi is 'the best in history' - but he isn't Barcelona teenager's 'idol'
The GOAT debate
Despite his rapid ascension into the upper echelons of global football with Barcelona and Spain, Yamal remains incredibly grounded and deeply appreciative of those who paved the way before him. When asked about Barcelona legend Messi, the teenager left no room for interpretation regarding the Argentine's ultimate legacy.
"I think that in every match he shows that he is the best player in history," Yamal said to RTVE. "If someone has doubts, it is because they are looking for them; there is nothing more to say there. For me, he is the best."
- AFP
Neymar is Yamal's idol
The fingerprints of Neymar's influence can be seen throughout Yamal's game. Whether it is his audacious dribbling, quick feet, or willingness to take on defenders without fear, the Barcelona wonderkid has embraced many of the Brazilian's signature traits.
So, when identifying the player who shaped his footballing style more than anyone else, Yamal's answer came without hesitation: "Obviously, my idol is Neymar because I like watching him play, but Messi is the best, and there is no discussion about that."
Fitness concerns and World Cup adaptation
As Spain prepare for their next World Cup fixture against Saudi Arabia, the attacker has urged caution regarding his physical condition. Having dealt with injury setbacks recently, the player is prioritising a gradual return to full intensity rather than rushing into a heavy workload. He explained that a full 90-minute shift might be premature at this stage of the tournament as he continues to monitor his recovery.
"I think it's very soon; it's unnecessary. I have a process of adaptation first. I don't think it's the time to play a whole game, but I can play the minutes that the coach wants," the forward added. The young winger also confessed to having fear that his recent injuries might have cost him his place in the squad entirely, noting that the tournament was the only thing on his mind during his rehabilitation period.
- Getty Images Sport
Ambition to face the world's best
Looking ahead to the knockout rounds, Yamal is not interested in an easy path to the final. With potential heavyweights like Argentina looming as possible opponents in the round of 16, the winger welcomed the challenge. He believes that to be crowned champions, Spain must be prepared to defeat any side, regardless of their reputation or the presence of stars like Messi or Kylian Mbappe.
"We are Spain and we want to play against the best," he insisted, adding that he is not obsessed with individual goal-scoring tallies. "My style of play is another, and I am focused on enjoying and winning. I don't want to score 16 goals and be eliminated in the semi-finals. It's not what I'm looking for."