This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Lamine Yamal likened to Barcelona legend Rivaldo as Brazilian icon makes 'best in the world' declaration L. Yamal Barcelona LaLiga Spain Barcelona and Brazil icon Rivaldo heaped praise on Lamine Yamal as he made a 'best in the world' prediction about the youngster. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rivaldo showers praise on Yamal

Predicts he could be the best in the world

Barca remain confident winger will sign new long-term deal Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below