This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/Instagram 'I don't understand' - Lamine Yamal, Joao Felix & Nico Williams mock Fermin Lopez for ill-advised social post as Barcelona midfielder caught up in piracy controversy Barcelona Lamine Yamal Joao Felix Fermin Lopez Spain LaLiga Lamine Yamal, Joao Felix and Nico Williams have mocked Barcelona star Fermin Lopez over an ill-advised social post that sparked a piracy storm. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Youngster savoured Euros & Olympic glory

Enjoying summer break with girlfriend

Friends won't let him forget streaming faux pas Article continues below