This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Lamine Yamal set to follow in Lionel Messi & Jude Bellingham's footsteps as adidas plan to make Barcelona wonderkid a 'signature player' L. Yamal L. Messi J. Bellingham Barcelona Spain LaLiga Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is reportedly set to follow in Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham’s footsteps by becoming a “signature player” for adidas. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Committed to adidas over Nike

Rewriting the history books at 17

Working on building his brand Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below