This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images/Goal/TNT Sports BR Lamine Yamal pays tribute to Barcelona legend by donning iconic shirt as wonderkid enjoys sunshine break after Euro 2024 success Lamine YamalNeymarSantos FCBarcelona vs Real ValladolidBarcelonaReal ValladolidLaLiga Lamine Yamal paid a heartfelt tribute to Barcelona legend Neymar by donning his iconic Santos shirt during a sunshine break after Euro 2024 success. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Yamal idolizes Neymar

Donned Neymar's 2012 Santos jersey

Will be back in Barca training in August Article continues below