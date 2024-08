This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport VIDEO: Lamine Yamal's left foot is deadly! Barcelona superstar scores yet another goal from outside the box as he bags first of 2024-25 season against Athletic Club L. Yamal Barcelona Barcelona vs Athletic Club Athletic Club LaLiga Lamine Yamal scored his first goal of the season with a great strike from outside the box against Athletic Club. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Yamal scored opening goal

Took aim from range and found the net

Barcelona's next great hope impressive