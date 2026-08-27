The 2026-27 LaLiga season has started in a slightly haphazard fashion, with Real Madrid and Barcelona returning later than the other sides, and several teams in Europa Conference League qualifying. That being said, here's a roundup of the biggest talking points from Spain's top flight this campaign so far.
LaLiga 2026-27 standout results recap: Surprise star gets Real Madrid out of jail
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Elche 0-5 Barcelona
Barca boss Hansi Flick handed starts to Adami, Raphinha, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal and Espart in the champions' opening assignment against Elche, and the Catalans were far too good for their hosts, running out 5-0 winners. Raphinha and Fermin got a pair of goals each, new boy Karim Adeyemi got on the score sheet, and fellow new signing Anthony Gordon provided two assists off the bench.
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Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedad
Madrid, under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho for the second time, needed a 90th-minute goal from substitute Carlos Espi, a recent £22m acquisition from Levante, to claim a 2-1 win away to Espanyol in their season opener. Jude Bellingham scored their opener, assisted by talented Turkish playmaker Arda Guler. They had things much easier in a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad on Wednesday, thanks to a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe and a goal from Vinicius Jr.
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Atletico Madrid 2-2 Villarreal
Diego Simeone's Atleti side needed a late goal from the manager's son, Giuliano, to salvage a point against the Yellow Submarine at the Wanda Metropolitano. They'll see it as a good point, considering they played the last 15 minutes with 10 men after Robin Le Normand got sent off. The future of Argentine striker Julian Alvarez remains unclear, with the ex-Man City man keen on a move to Barcelona.
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Valencia 0-1 Real Betis
Los Che have started the season in indifferent form with a 0-0 draw against Celta and a 0-1 defeat to Real Betis. 180 minutes of football at home without a goal will ensure that fans in the Mestalla already start to grow a bit restless.
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Malaga 1-1 Deportivo La Coruna
Newly-promoted Málaga have had a difficult start, losing 2-0 to Atlético Madrid and then drawing 1-1 with fellow promoted side Deportivo La Coruña. This was a throwback match in many ways, as both sides were relegated from LaLiga in 2018 and have finally both returned to the top flight of Spanish football.
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Athletic Bilbao 1-3 Sevilla
Bilbao took a 3-1 defeat to Sevilla at San Mamés in their opener. Yuri Berchiche received a straight red card after just 11 minutes, making it a difficult afternoon for the Basque side. Things don't get much easier, with a clash against Barcelona at the Nou Camp next for Edin Terzic's men. Sevilla's goals came from Oso, Chidera Ejuke and Isaac Romero. They're one of only three sides with a 100% win record after two matches, along with city rivals Betis and Real Madrid.
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