LaLiga 2026-27 standout results recap: Surprise star gets Real Madrid out of jail

Bilbao took a 3-1 defeat to Sevilla at San Mamés in their opener. Yuri Berchiche received a straight red card after just 11 minutes, making it a difficult afternoon for the Basque side. Things don't get much easier, with a clash against Barcelona at the Nou Camp next for Edin Terzic's men. Sevilla's goals came from Oso, Chidera Ejuke and Isaac Romero. They're one of only three sides with a 100% win record after two matches, along with city rivals Betis and Real Madrid.