The 2026-27 LaLiga season has started in a slightly haphazard fashion, with Real Madrid and Barcelona returning later than the other sides. Matchday three has produced 30 goals so far, with two matches still to come on Monday night. Let's take a closer look at all of the results.
LaLiga Roundup: Real Madrid thrash Malaga to put pressure on Barça
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Racing Santander 3-2 Elche
Friday evening got off to a cracking start with Santander edging out Elche in a five-goal thriller. Moroccan striker Yassir Zahiri struck a stunning 15-minute hat-trick in the first half, but the visitors made it a nervy contest by scoring twice inside two second-half minutes. Santander now have four points form three outings. Elche sit second from bottom in the table with just a solitary point from their three matches.
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Deportivo Alaves 1-0 Villarreal
Argentinian striker Lucas Boye was the only goal-scorer as Alaves remained unbeaten with a narrow 1-0 win over the Yellow Submarine at Estadio de Mendizorroza. Alaves have seven points from three matches and conceded just a single goal in those outings.
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Levante 5-2 Real Betis
A second half blitz from Levante saw them beat Real Betis 5-2 in an entertaining clash at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Winger Roger Brugue stood out for the hosts with a pair of goals
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Real Sociedad 2-1 Espanyol
A star at the World Cup, Mikel Oyarzabal has started to transfer that form to the new LaLiga season for his beloved Real Sociedad. The 29-year-old assisted both goals as his side beat Espanyol 2-1 at the weekend. It was a much-needed shot in the arm for Sociedad, who had lost their first two matches.
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Sevilla 1-3 Atletico Madrid
World Cup winner Alex Baena starred for Atleti as they claimed an impressive 3-1 win at Sevilla. Baena's brace, combined with Ademola Lookman's 26th-minute strike, propels Diego Simeone's men to second on the log with seven points. Argentinian striker Julian Alvarez was again left out of the Atleti squad as he pushes for a move away from the club.
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Real Madrid 4-0 Malaga
Los Blancos have continued their 100% winning start to the season under new boss Jose Mourinho after a 4-0 thrashing of new boys Malaga. Jude Bellingham witrh an outstanding solo goal to open the scoring, Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler were among the goals, with ex-Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold assisting Mbappe's 30th-minute strike with an excellent whipped ball. Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz all came into the starting XI as Mourinho shuffled his pack ahead of a demanding schedule.
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Deportivo La Coruna 3-1 Valencia
Newcomers Depor condemned Valencia to their second defeat of the season with a 3-1 success at the Riazor with veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the score sheet for the hosts, who remain unbeaten after three matches.
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Celta Vigo 0-2 Athletic Bilbao
Celta have just a single point after three matches following their 0-2 home defeat to Athletic Bilbao. This was a welcome result for the visitors, who claim their first points of the campaign.
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