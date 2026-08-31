LaLiga Roundup: Real Madrid thrash Malaga to put pressure on Barça

Friday evening got off to a cracking start with Santander edging out Elche in a five-goal thriller. Moroccan striker Yassir Zahiri struck a stunning 15-minute hat-trick in the first half, but the visitors made it a nervy contest by scoring twice inside two second-half minutes. Santander now have four points form three outings. Elche sit second from bottom in the table with just a solitary point from their three matches.