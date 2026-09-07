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Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
James Freemantle

LaLiga matchday 4 roundup: Madrid teams are the biggest losers

TV Guide & Streaming
LaLiga
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis

Comprehensive recap of the standout moments from Spain's LaLiga in the past weekend. We look at results, key storylines, standout individual performances and more.

The LaLiga weekend just past saw Atletico Madrid take a battering at Athletic Bilbao, and Real Madrid lose ground in the title race with a defeat to an ever-impressive Real Betis side. It was more of the same for Barcelona, who thrashed a hapless Valencia side.

  • Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Real Betis 1-0 Real Madrid

    Real Betis continued their excellent start to the season, beating Real Madrid 1-0 at the Villamarín. Betis and Madrid are now locked together on nine points after four games, and it's a result that hands some early-season title initiative to Barcelona. Kylian Mbappe missed a stoppage-time penalty for Los Blancos, who are also sweating over the fitness of Jude Bellingham.

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATHLETIC BILBAO-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP

    Athletic Bilbao 3-0 Atletico Madrid

    Atleti took a 3-0 hiding against Athletic Bilbao at the weekend, with the goals coming from Nico Williams, Robert Navarro and Oihan Sancet. Madrid continues to be plagued by problems up top. Argentinian striker Julian Álvarez wants out of the club after his desired move to Barcelona didn't materialise, while Alexander Sorloth is out with an injury. It's been a patchy sequence of results for manager Diego Simeone, with the defeat to Bilbao following a 3-1 win at Sevilla and a 2-2 draw with Villarreal. Alvarez was introduced off the bench against Bilbao, as was his compatriot and summer signing Cristian Romero. 

  • Rayo Vallecano de Madrid v Real Racing Club de Santander - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Racing Santander

    Vallecano won a five-goal thriller, twice coming from a goal down to prevail despite going down to 10 men for the latter stages. Sergio Camello shone for the hosts with a brace and an assist, propelling his side to their first win of the campaign.

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  • Villarreal CF v RC Deportivo de A Coruna - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Villarreal 2-3 Deportivo La Coruna

    Another five-goal thriller saw newly promoted Depor claim three precious points at Villarreal. Journeyman striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an 88th-minute winner for the visitors, who remain unbeaten with eight points after four LaLiga matches. It's been a superb return to the top flight so far.

  • Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Valencia 0-5 Barcelona

    Valencia's wretched start to the campaign continued with a 5-0 hammering at home against champions Barcelona. Los Che are rock-bottom of the division after four matches with just a solitary point. Lamine Yamal shone for the visitors with a brace, while Dani Olmo grabbed a pair of assists. That's now four wins from four for Barca.

  • Deportivo Alaves v CA Osasuna - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Deportivo Alaves 5-2 Osasuna

    Argentinian striker Lucas Boye took the match ball home after his hat-trick in another high-scoring LaLiga match. Alaves have 10 points after four matches and remain unbeaten, only Barcelona and Deportivo La Coruña can say the same. Elsewhere, Malaga and Levante played out a goallless draw, and Espanyol held Sevilla to a 1-1 stalemate.