LaLiga matchday 4 roundup: Madrid teams are the biggest losers

Atleti took a 3-0 hiding against Athletic Bilbao at the weekend, with the goals coming from Nico Williams, Robert Navarro and Oihan Sancet. Madrid continues to be plagued by problems up top. Argentinian striker Julian Álvarez wants out of the club after his desired move to Barcelona didn't materialise, while Alexander Sorloth is out with an injury. It's been a patchy sequence of results for manager Diego Simeone, with the defeat to Bilbao following a 3-1 win at Sevilla and a 2-2 draw with Villarreal. Alvarez was introduced off the bench against Bilbao, as was his compatriot and summer signing Cristian Romero.