LAFC 'finalizing' Oliver Giroud transfer with AC Milan and France striker set to join Lionel Messi in MLS after Euro 2024

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeLAFC 'finalizing' Oliver Giroud transfer with AC Milan and France striker set to join Lionel Messi in MLS after Euro 2024Olivier GiroudMajor League SoccerLos Angeles FCLionel MessiTransfersAC MilanSerie AAC Milan's Olivier Giroud is all set to sign for LAFC after Euro 2024 as he will join Lionel Messi in MLS.Giroud set to sign for LAFCWill formally sign after Euro 2024LAFC have the MLS discovery rights on Giroud