This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

GOAL La Liga WIN legal battle with Barcelona & Real Madrid over plans to trademark 'El Clasico' Real Madrid Barcelona LaLiga La Liga emerged victorious in a legal dispute over the commercial rights to the term “El Clasico” against Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below La Liga trumps Real & Barca in court

The two teams wanted to trademark "El Clasico"

Have the option to appeal the decision in court Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next matches LaLiga ESP RMA Match preview LaLiga BAR ALA Match preview