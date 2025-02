This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

GOAL/Getty 'He's in love with the club' - La Liga president Javier Tebas gives his verdict on possibility of Neymar and Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona L. Messi Neymar Transfers Barcelona LaLiga La Liga chief Javier Tebas has provided an update on the possibility of Lionel Messi and Neymar returning to Barcelona. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Tebas talks Messi and Neymar

Both players linked with Barcelona again

La Liga chief says Messi could come back Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga BAR RSO Match preview