This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
LA Galaxy v New York Red Bull: Final - MLS Cup 2024Getty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

LA Galaxy unveils stunning 4.10 carat 2024 MLS Cup Championship Ring with 202 diamonds

Major League SoccerLA Galaxy

The ring commemorates their 2024 Championship title with striking elegance

  • Ring features LA Galaxy crest crafted from yellow gold and diamonds
  • Design incorporates elements celebrating the club's record-breaking sixth MLS Cup
  • Players, coaches, and club leadership received rings in a private ceremony
Get the MLS Season Pass today!
Stream games now
Article continues below

Next Match