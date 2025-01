This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Kylian Mbappe wins La Liga Player of the Month! Real Madrid star completes turnaround in form as he is voted best player in Spanish top-flight after five-goal January haul K. Mbappe Real Madrid LaLiga Kylian Mbappe has put a shaky start to life at Real Madrid behind him with a huge individual accolade following his blistering start to 2025. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mbappe handed January accolade

Scored first Real Madrid hat-trick

Form has come a long way Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga ESP RMA Match preview