Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 2023-24Getty
Aditya Gokhale

Where will Kylian Mbappe play at Real Madrid? Carlo Ancelotti’s three strategies revealed as he looks to fit French superstar alongside Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham & Rodrygo

Kylian MbappeCarlo AncelottiReal MadridLaLigaParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Transfers

With Kylian Mbappe nearing a sensational move to Real Madrid, the question of where the Frenchman fits in reportedly has three possible answers.

  • Mbappe set to join Madrid in the summer
  • Perez wants Mbappe to fit with existing trio
  • Ancelotti has three strategies in mind

