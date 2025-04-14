This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Kylian Mbappe to get away with one?! Real Madrid superstar expected to avoid lengthy ban for horror challenge red card in win over Alaves K. Mbappe Real Madrid LaLiga Copa del Rey Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly expected to avoid a lengthy ban after his horror challenge in Los Blancos' win over Alaves. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Real Madrid's Mbappe sent off after horror tackle

Set to avoid lengthy ban due to referee's report

Will only be banned for clash with Athletic Club Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Champions League RMA ARS Match preview