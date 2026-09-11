AFP
'It's a privilege' - Kylian Mbappe makes exciting Real Madrid promise after sweeping fan award
Mbappe claims Madrid August award
Mbappe has been named the club's 'Five Star Player' for August. The French international won the individual accolade following an online vote by the Los Blancos fanbase. The award caps off a promising opening month to the campaign for the former Paris Saint-Germain attacker.
Having settled into life in Spain, Mbappe emphasised his determination to bring success back to the Santiago Bernabeu. Receiving the award provided the Frenchman with an opportunity to reflect on his opening matches in Madrid. He expressed his gratitude to the supporters while setting high standards for the months ahead.
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French forward highlights privilege of Madrid shirt
Speaking after collecting the trophy, Mbappe made clear his ambition to make a lasting impression at his new club. He stressed that wearing the famous white shirt remains an honour he does not take for granted.
"I really want to help the team and show that we can do great things this year," Mbappe stated, as quoted by 20Minutos. "Always with the happiness of playing here, I know it’s a privilege to wear the Real Madrid shirt."
Integrating new arrivals into Madrid squad
Beyond his own individual performance, Mbappe highlighted the importance of team cohesion. With several new arrivals entering the dressing room, the squad has prioritised helping newcomers settle smoothly into the first team.
The Frenchman believes a unified dressing room will prove essential if Jose Mourinho's side are to challenge on all fronts this season. Ensuring everyone moves in the same direction remains a top priority for the group.
"It’s always good to see new faces," Mbappe added regarding the summer additions. "They come with the desire to help the badge, Real Madrid. We have tried to adapt everyone in the best possible way, so that we all go in the same direction."
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Targets set for silverware
Having secured his individual accolade in Madrid, Mbappe will now turn his attention toward maintaining his fine early-season form. The forward remains keen to convert individual recognition into collective silverware.
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