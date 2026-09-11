'It's a privilege' - Kylian Mbappe makes exciting Real Madrid promise after sweeping fan award

Mbappe has been named the club's 'Five Star Player' for August. The French international won the individual accolade following an online vote by the Los Blancos fanbase. The award caps off a promising opening month to the campaign for the former Paris Saint-Germain attacker.

Having settled into life in Spain, Mbappe emphasised his determination to bring success back to the Santiago Bernabeu. Receiving the award provided the Frenchman with an opportunity to reflect on his opening matches in Madrid. He expressed his gratitude to the supporters while setting high standards for the months ahead.