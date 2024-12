This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Kylian Mbappe penalty misery blamed on 'trying to emulate Neymar' – with Real Madrid superstar told he is 'not skilled' at spot-kicks K. Mbappe Real Madrid Neymar Paris Saint-Germain LaLiga Kylian Mbappe’s penalty misery is being blamed on "trying to emulate Neymar", with the Real Madrid star told he is "not skilled" at spot-kicks. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Frenchman is another 'Galactico' at the Bernabeu

Has 10 goals but more was expected from him

Missed from spot against Liverpool & Athletic Club Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱