Kylian Mbappe not to blame for Champions League failure at PSG as Marco Verratti opens up on why Lionel Messi, Neymar & Real Madrid star couldn't win European crown together

PSG have become a seriously solid side in the past 12 months. After it seemed like they were finding it difficult to cope with life after Mbappe's departure to Real Madrid, Luis Enrique and his players turned things around splendidly in the second half of the 2024-25 season. Not only did they complete the domestic treble of Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions, but also finally ended their quest for a maiden Champions League title. They achieved the feat in spectacular fashion, handing Inter a 5-0 drubbing in the final of Europe's premier club competition. The collective success enjoyed by PSG translated to individual success for Ousmane Dembele, who lifted the 2025 Ballon d'Or after scoring 33 goals in 49 games across all competitions.

The PSG project of the present is a far cry from PSG's tendency to assemble a squad filled with superstars. In fact, between 2021 and 2023, the Ligue 1 heavyweights boasted of a frontline consisting of world-beaters in Mbappe, Neymar and Messi. As scary as they looked on paper, teams found it easier to slice through PSG's press and cause their defence plenty of problems. Messi and Neymar left in 2023, while Mbappe left in 2024.

Ultimately, PSG scrapped their transfer strategy altogether, instead adopting a far more balanced and smarter plan. They gambled on youth as well as their academy, with the squad shimmered with experienced figures in almost every department.