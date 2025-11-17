Kylian Mbappe is heading for court! Real Madrid star set for Paris return as striker continues to demand €55m in unpaid wages from PSG

Mbappe’s battle with PSG has tarnished his reputation somewhat at Parc des Princes, despite being the club’s all-time leading scorer with 235 goals to his name. A falling out in the French capital began during the summer of 2023 when Mbappe made it clear that he would not be signing a contract extension and intended to leave as a free agent when his deal expired.

He was dropped for the start of the 2023-24 campaign, only to be almost immediately reinstated after one round of fixtures. PSG maintain that Mbappe was drafted back into their plans after agreeing to forgo a portion of the funds owed to him. The Mbappe camp has billed such claims as “fantasy”.

His entourage claim that no agreement was made to waive certain payments. PSG have branded that stance a “fanciful tale”, with meetings said to have taken place during the summer of 2023. Mbappe continues to demand payment of the €55m that he believes is rightfully his.

A court order to freeze that amount in PSG’s accounts was overturned on May 26, 2025. Mbappe has withdrawn his criminal complaints of psychological harassment. An investigation there had, however, been opened and was still running in the summer of 2025. Mbappe and PSG engaged in a legal battle before the LFP and FFF sporting authorities, who ultimately declared that they were unable to enforce decisions in favour of the player due to an ongoing preliminary hearing requested by the club before the Paris Judicial Court. That hearing was due to take place last May, but has been postponed indefinitely.