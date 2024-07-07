Will Kylian Mbappe be benched with broken nose? France boss Didier Deschamps explains why Real Madrid-bound World Cup winner can make ‘even more history’ at Euro 2024
Injured Kylian Mbappe is yet to sparkle for France at Euro 2024, however, Didier Deschamps believes that the Real Madrid star's best is yet to come.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mbappe has not been in top form for France
- Deschamps backs Mbappe to make 'more history'
- Likely to start against Spain despite broken nose