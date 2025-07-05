Manchester City FC v West Ham United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
'What a fall from grace!' - Kyle Walker's out-of-the-blue Burnley transfer leaves fans in disbelief as England defender ends trophy-laden Man City stay

Kyle Walker ended his eight-year-long stay at Manchester City as he signed for newly promoted Premier League side Burnley on a two-year deal. Walker joined the Cityzens from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017 and won several titles with Pep Guardiola's side, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy. He was also an integral part of the City side that won the treble in 2023.

  • Fans in disbelief as Walker joined Burnley
  • Signed a two-year contract
  • Left City after eight years
