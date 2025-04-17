Kyle Walker's future decided?! AC Milan 'convinced' to sign Man City loanee permanently as England international seeks Premier League escape route
All signs seemingly point towards Kyle Walker leaving Manchester City and joining AC Milan permanently in a bargain deal this summer.
- Milan determined to sign Walker permanently this summer
- Englishman has spent the second half of the season on loan
- Man City have decided to part ways with the right-back