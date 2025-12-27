Getty
Trouble for Kobbie Mainoo? Man Utd set to snap up Serie A midfielder ahead of summer transfer window
United planning ahead for midfield rebuild
Under head coach Ruben Amorim, Manchester United are expected to prioritise midfield stability. The idea is to secure an immediate-impact player, if possible, during the winter window, preferably someone already adapted to the Premier League. Yet that ambition comes with complications, not least the inflated prices and reluctance of clubs to part with key figures mid-season. Italian journalist Francesca Teodori claimed that multiple sources expect the French midfielder to leave AS Roma at the end of the campaign and make the switch to Old Trafford.
Speaking on AS Roma Live’s Twitch channel, Teodori said: "It’s not news, but it’s a fairly credible rumour. I’ve been told by multiple sources that he’ll leave Roma in June and join Manchester United. I don’t know if this has anything to do with the Zirkzee deal. He might have been included as a sort of counterpart. This remains to be seen, but what’s certain is that Kone is very keen on the destination and it looks like he could join United in June."
- Getty
Roma’s firm stance and valuation challenge
If United do press ahead, they will be well aware of the difficulties involved. Roma rejected an approach from Inter Milan last summer, with the offer believed to exceed €40 million (£35m/$47m). The message from Rome was unequivocal: Kone was not for sale. Selling the midfielder to a domestic rival would have been politically fraught, especially so soon after his arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach. A move abroad, however, may be easier to justify. Kone remains under contract until 2029, meaning Roma are under no immediate pressure. Yet continued interest from Europe’s elite could eventually test their resolve, particularly if the player himself pushes for a new challenge.
At his best, Kone is an assertive ball-carrier with the physicality to dominate central areas. Even if he has not consistently hit the heights of last season, his blend of power and progression remains eye-catching. Roma’s preference for a 3-4-2-1 system has allowed him to operate with freedom, a setup that could translate well if Amorim persists with a similar structure at United. That said, Kone is not a prolific contributor in front of the goal. He is neither a pure destroyer nor a natural playmaker; instead, he fits most comfortably into a box-to-box role. In an era where midfielders are increasingly judged by goals and assists, that profile may divide opinion, particularly if Roma hold firm on a premium asking price.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Mainoo remains central to Amorim’s vision
Any midfield arrival would inevitably intensify competition, and that reality has placed the spotlight firmly on Mainoo. The 20-year-old academy graduate has endured a stop-start period under Amorim, with injuries and selection choices limiting his minutes and prompting speculation about a potential January exit. Despite that noise, Amorim has been emphatic about Mainoo’s importance.
He toldSky Sports: "Kobbie Mainoo will have the opportunity, he has all the time. He played in different positions - we talked about the position of Casemiro, he can do that. If you play with a three, he can play like we did in the last game with the position of Mason Mount, he can play there. He is going to be the future of Manchester United, that is my feeling, he just needs to wait for his chance and everything can change in football in two days."
- Getty Images Sport
Exit unlikely without replacements
Amorim has also acknowledged the practicalities involved. Allowing Mainoo to leave, on loan or permanently, would require adequate cover, something United may struggle to provide unless reinforcements arrive first.
"If we are not getting someone, it’s hard to [let Mainoo leave]. We are shorter," Amorim said. "Even with a full squad, we are shorter with something that can happen here. We are a club with a big responsibility. We are dealing with all these issues and in everybody’s head, we need to win every game, there are no excuses. So it’s going to be hard to leave the club if we don’t get a substitution."
"A few days before [his injury], we were talking about Kobbie doesn’t have the minutes he deserves or needs. Then there’s an opportunity, and Kobbie is not there. Sometimes, it is bad luck and during this year, we have some moments with a bit of bad luck."
Whether Kone ultimately arrives or not, the direction of travel is clear. Amorim wants a deeper, more flexible midfield capable of sustaining a high-intensity style across multiple competitions. For Mainoo, that means competition is coming, but not necessarily at the cost of his future.
Advertisement