Trouble for Kobbie Mainoo? Man Utd set to snap up Serie A midfielder ahead of summer transfer window

If United do press ahead, they will be well aware of the difficulties involved. Roma rejected an approach from Inter Milan last summer, with the offer believed to exceed €40 million (£35m/$47m). The message from Rome was unequivocal: Kone was not for sale. Selling the midfielder to a domestic rival would have been politically fraught, especially so soon after his arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach. A move abroad, however, may be easier to justify. Kone remains under contract until 2029, meaning Roma are under no immediate pressure. Yet continued interest from Europe’s elite could eventually test their resolve, particularly if the player himself pushes for a new challenge.

At his best, Kone is an assertive ball-carrier with the physicality to dominate central areas. Even if he has not consistently hit the heights of last season, his blend of power and progression remains eye-catching. Roma’s preference for a 3-4-2-1 system has allowed him to operate with freedom, a setup that could translate well if Amorim persists with a similar structure at United. That said, Kone is not a prolific contributor in front of the goal. He is neither a pure destroyer nor a natural playmaker; instead, he fits most comfortably into a box-to-box role. In an era where midfielders are increasingly judged by goals and assists, that profile may divide opinion, particularly if Roma hold firm on a premium asking price.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!