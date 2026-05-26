AFP
‘Knicks in four’ - USMNT star Tyler Adams hypes up hometown team after NBA Finals berth
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Adams all in on Knicks
Adams was named tothe USMNT’s World Cup squad on Tuesday afternoon, but the proud New Yorker also had the Knicks on his mind. Raised a little more than an hour outside New York City, he was asked for an NBA Finals prediction after their first trip since the year he was born - and he did not hold back.
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Fighting for first title since 1973
'Knicks in four' is a popular catchphrase among fans of the team, signifying their confidence that the club they support will defeat their opponent in four games of a best-of-seven series. That's exactly what they did in both the Eastern Conference semifinals and finals, downing the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively, for the right to play for what could be their first championship since 1973.
The USMNT have never won the World Cup and is looking to reach the quarterfinals for what would be the first time in 24 years.
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USMNT World Cup roster revealed
Adams, now with Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, is heading to his second World Cup. He played every minute for the USA in 2022 despite battling injuries, further cementing his role as one of the team’s most trusted leaders.
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What comes next?
The USMNT will open their 2026 World Cup campaign with three Group D matches across the United States. They will face Paraguay on June 12 at 9 p.m. ET, Australia on June 19 at 3 p.m. ET and Turkey on June 25 at 10 p.m. ET.
GOAL's Tom Hindle contributed reporting from New York.