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‘Knicks in four’ - USMNT star Tyler Adams hypes up hometown team after NBA Finals berth

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NEW YORK -- USMNT captain Tyler Adams was all in on his native New York Knicks after they secured their first NBA Finals berth in 27 years, wrapping up a sweep of the Cavaliers on Monday night. While discussing basketball, New York sports culture and the World Cup, the proud New Yorker hyped up his team with a confident prediction: “Knicks in four.”

  • New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FourGetty Images Sport

    Adams all in on Knicks

    Adams was named tothe USMNT’s World Cup squad on Tuesday afternoon, but the proud New Yorker also had the Knicks on his mind. Raised a little more than an hour outside New York City, he was asked for an NBA Finals prediction after their first trip since the year he was born - and he did not hold back.


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  • New York Knicks Fans Celebrate The Knicks Sweep Of The Cleveland Cavaliers In The Conference FinalsGetty Images News

    Fighting for first title since 1973

    'Knicks in four' is a popular catchphrase among fans of the team, signifying their confidence that the club they support will defeat their opponent in four games of a best-of-seven series. That's exactly what they did in both the Eastern Conference semifinals and finals, downing the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively, for the right to play for what could be their first championship since 1973.

    The USMNT have never won the World Cup and is looking to reach the quarterfinals for what would be the first time in 24 years.

  • Netherlands v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022Getty Images Sport

    USMNT World Cup roster revealed

    Adams, now with Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, is heading to his second World Cup. He played every minute for the USA in 2022 despite battling injuries, further cementing his role as one of the team’s most trusted leaders.


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  • FBL-WC-2026-US-SQUADAFP

    What comes next?

    The USMNT will open their 2026 World Cup campaign with three Group D matches across the United States. They will face Paraguay on June 12 at 9 p.m. ET, Australia on June 19 at 3 p.m. ET and Turkey on June 25 at 10 p.m. ET.


    GOAL's Tom Hindle contributed reporting from New York.

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