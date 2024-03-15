Pepp-Guardiola(C)GettyImages
Soham Mukherjee

'Kings of the competition'- Pep Guardiola claims Champions League quarter-final tie against Man City is 'not special' for Real Madrid

Manchester CityReal MadridPep GuardiolaPremier LeagueChampions LeagueLaLiga

Pep Guardiola hailed Real Madrid as the Champions League "kings" after Manchester City were drawn against the Spanish giants in the competition.

  • City to lock horns with Madrid in the last eight
  • Will meet Los Blancos for the third year in a row
  • Guardiola 'not paying much attention' to one opponent

