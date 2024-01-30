'You’ve killed us, you’re corrupt!' - Krepin Diatta explodes with rage after Senegal's AFCON defeat to Ivory Coast as Monaco star blasts 'ridiculous' VAR decisions

'You’ve killed us, you’re corrupt!' - Krepin Diatta explodes with rage after Senegal's AFCON defeat to Ivory Coast as Monaco star blasts 'ridiculous' VAR decisionsSoham MukherjeeGetty ImagesAfrica Cup of NationsSenegalIvory CoastKrepin DiattaSenegal vs Ivory CoastMonacoKrepin Diatta labelled CAF officials as "corrupt" after Senegal's shock round of 16 AFCON defeat to the Ivory Coast.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSenegal beaten by Ivory Coast on penaltiesDefending champions knocked out in last-16Diatta raged after Senegal were denied a penalty