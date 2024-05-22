Kieran McKenna on the move?! In-demand coach set to rebuff Ipswich's attempts to keep him amid Man Utd, Chelsea & Brighton interest

Getty Ritabrata BanerjeeKieran McKenna on the move?! In-demand coach set to rebuff Ipswich's attempts to keep him amid Man Utd, Chelsea & Brighton interestKieran McKennaIpswichTransfersChelseaManchester UnitedBrightonPremier LeagueChelsea and Manchester United target Kieran McKenna is all set to reject a new long-term Ipswich deal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMcKenna unlikely to stay at IpswichThe Tractor Boys ready to offer new dealChelsea favourites to sign the managerArticle continues below