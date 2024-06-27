Khvicha Kvaratskhelia holds positive contract talks while on Euro 2024 duty as Napoli hope to prevent Georgia star leaving despite agent's transfer claims
Napoli have made the 'first steps' in getting winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to sign a new contract while the Georgian international is at Euros 2024.
- Kvaratskhelia's agent hinted at Napoli exit
- Italian side said winger is not on market
- Serie A team have positive talks over new deal