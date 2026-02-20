'It shouldn't happen to anyone!' - Real Madrid legend understands Vinicius Jr's 'pain' and demands 'strong punishment' for Gianlucia Prestianni after alleged racist abuse by Benfica youngster

Navas has added his influential voice to the global support for Vini Jr following the latest racism scandal involving the Brazilian star. Speaking from Mexico, where he currently plays for Pumas, the three-time Champions League winner addressed the fallout from Madrid’s recent trip to Lisbon to face Benfica. Los Blancos had narrowly won the match 1-0 thanks to a stunning goal by Vinicius. However, shortly after the goal, the Brazilian immediately ran towards the referee and accused Prestianni of racism. The referee activated UEFA's anti-racism protocol, bringing a stop to the match.

The legendary Costa Rican goalkeeper, who witnessed Vinicius’ early development at the Santiago Bernabeu, expressed deep empathy for the winger and joined the chorus of calls for UEFA to take decisive action against the player.

"It's very sad because something like this shouldn't happen to anyone in the world," he told AS. "When it happens to someone you know, like Vini , you feel for them and understand the pain they might be going through. I hope that all of us who can do something will try to make sure that kind of contempt and those kinds of comments have no place, not with Vini , not with anyone."