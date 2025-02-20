'Top five in the world' - Kevin De Bruyne reveals which former Belgium team-mate was on the same level as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne believes Eden Hazard was on the same level as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar during his prime.

Hailed him as one of the modern greats

