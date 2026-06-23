AFP
'We've not been up to the task' - Kevin De Bruyne bemoans Belgium's 'silly mistakes' amid threat of disastrous early World Cup exit
Red Devils struggling for form
Belgium entered the 2026 World Cup as one of the heavy hitters, but Rudi Garcia’s side has failed to ignite, recording back-to-back draws against Iran and Egypt. The lack of clinical finishing has been a major concern, with the nation's only goal so far coming via a Mohamed Hany own goal during the 1-1 stalemate with the Pharaohs.
Speaking on the team's underwhelming start, De Bruyne was blunt about the defensive lapses and mental lapses that have plagued their performances. “We made some silly mistakes, and we put a lot of pressure on ourselves,” De Bruyne told Gazzetta. “Against Iran, we took many shots, and let’s be honest, we were also a bit lucky with that offside call on Taremi’s goal. More balance is needed, and we need to avoid negative thoughts from arising. We’ll have to talk to find the way.”
Experience over individual brilliance
The Napoli playmaker, now 34, acknowledges that both he and long-time team-mate Romelu Lukaku are not at the peak of their powers physically. However, he believes their leadership will be vital if Belgium are to navigate their way out of Group G.
“Experience; that’s what will lead us to managing a situation that is different from the one we expected,” De Bruyne replied. “I know that in the biggest tournaments, feelings change very quickly, and we must be able to manage the positive and negative moments. Until now, it’s all been very quick; we know we haven’t done well, and this has affected morale, but now is the moment when we need to be even more determined.”
A partnership under the microscope
While the connection between De Bruyne and Lukaku has defined Belgium's 'Golden Generation', questions are being asked about whether the partnership still functions at the highest level. Lukaku started the 0-0 draw against Iran but failed to find the net, leading to calls for Charles De Ketelaere to be returned to the starting XI.
De Bruyne, however, maintains that personal relationships must take a backseat to the collective goal of reaching the knockout rounds. “Everyone knows how close we [he and Lukaku] have been for years, but now it’s the time to focus on the team,” the midfielder concluded. “We’ve not been up to the task, but we can become so.”
- AFP
Must-win finale against New Zealand
The equation is now simple for Garcia’s men: they must likely beat New Zealand in their final group game to guarantee progression. It will not be an easy task, as they will be without Lille defender Nathan Ngoy, who is suspended for the clash at BC Place in Vancouver. The All Whites sit bottom of the group but showed spirit in a 2-2 draw with Iran.
The pressure is firmly on the Europeans to avoid a repeat of their 2022 nightmare where they crashed out before the knockout stages. With Egypt currently leading Group G, Belgium cannot afford any more "silly mistakes" if they want to keep their World Cup dream alive in what is surely the final international tournament for several of their legendary stars.