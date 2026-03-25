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Simone Gervasio

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Kean’s brother: “In Retegui, he’s found someone just like him, another ‘fighter’. It’s been a difficult season for him due to injuries”

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World Cup Qualification UEFA
M. Kean

The words of the Fiorentina striker’s brother.

Moise’s brother, Giovanni Kean, who currently plays for Kings League, spoke to Tuttosport. Here is what he had to say.  

  • BROTHERS

    “We have a great relationship; I practically raised him, and it’s important to him that I’m there for him in certain ways. Moise was the one destined for greatness in the family: I realised it straight away because even as a child you could see he was strong, different from the others. Honestly, though, I never thought he’d reach these heights. We Keans are physically gifted: on the pitch we have the same bearing, and that’s why I see so much of myself in him. And if he shields the ball like that, it’s because I taught him. We looked up to Balotelli, and as a child, Moise really liked Martins. And incidentally, my brother is a good mix of the two: he has Oba Oba’s pace and, at the same time, he’s powerful and has Mario’s technique.”

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  • Because of you

    “He’s found a partner just like himself, another ‘dog’ who runs, gives his all and throws himself at every ball. And so they divide up the areas of the pitch between them: by moving around so much, they always manage to find space, and up front, wherever one isn’t, the other is.”

  • GATTUSO

    “He’s doing really well: the national team has a great squad. It’s just a shame it’s been a difficult year for Moise. Due to injuries – the latest being to his shin – he hasn’t been able to perform as well as he did last season, but I’ve seen him play well for Inter; now let’s hope for Thursday. It’s not every day you get to play in a World Cup, so I think they’re all incredibly motivated. Also because they know full well they have a nation behind them that’s counting on them. At the end of the day, you play football to play in these matches: I’m convinced they’ll give us plenty to cheer about.”

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