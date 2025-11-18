'He can't do it alone' - Karim Benzema calls on Real Madrid to give Kylian Mbappe more help as he outlines how France superstar can 'combine' with Vinicius Jr

Benzema, himself a former Real Madrid striker, someone who has scored 354 goals in 648 matches for the club, has praised Mbappe for his deeds, but believes he requires additional support to fire more. "Mbappe is much better this season; scoring goals isn’t new to him," Benzema said. "He did it at PSG, and at Real Madrid he’s going to score many more. What we expect from Kylian is that when he gets the chance, he’ll score it. That’s how Real Madrid is."

The former French international has also urged Mbappe to combine with Brazilian counterpart Vinicius Jr, saying: "Real Madrid need him a lot, and there are games where he has to score, like vs Atletico Madrid, Liverpool. These are teams that sit back, and he has to step up, work those situations. He has to combine with Vini Jr. Real Madrid is waiting for Mbappe for these moments, to bring home the Champions League. I think he can do it with the other players. He can’t do it alone. He needs Vini Jr, other players… that’s just how it is. I think Vini Jr, Mbappe, Rodrygo (even though he doesn’t play much), Bellingham… they have to communicate. One is there to score goals, another to provide assists."