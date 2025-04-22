Kaoru Mitoma salary: How much does Brighton star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Kaoru Mitoma's salary at Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton's dynamic winger Kaoru Mitoma made his exciting move to England in the summer of 2021. Initially, he was loaned to Union SG in the Belgian Pro League for his first season with Brighton.

In 2022, the club welcomed Roberto De Zerbi as their new manager, coinciding with Mitoma's return from his loan. Under the Italian's guidance, Mitoma dazzled in the Premier League, quickly becoming one of the league's standout wingers.

In 2023, Mitoma committed to a renewed contract with Brighton, securing his place at the club until 2027. This deal included a significant pay increase, elevating him to one of the club's top earners. How much does he earn exactly?

*Salaries are gross