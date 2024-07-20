Kai Havertz wedding Sophia Aemilia Instagram
A dream wedding! Kai Havertz ties the knot with new wife Sophia Weber as Arsenal star recovers from Euro 2024 heartbreak with Germany

Havertz got married to his partner Sophia Weber as the striker finally gets over Euro 2024 heartbreak with Germany.

