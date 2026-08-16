Juventus Women, official: Dorotea Del Piero joins Moncalieri on loan

Dorotea Del Piero, daughter of Alessandro Del Piero, has joined Moncalieri on loan from the Juventus Women youth sector.





Moncalieri Women said: "We are pleased to announce the arrival on loan from Juventus of Dorotea Del Piero, who in the 2026/27 season will be part of the U19 group and will therefore take part in the Primavera 2 championship. Dorotea is a young addition with great potential, confirming the club's desire to continue investing in the growth and development of talented players by offering them a technical and educational pathway within the project. She is welcomed by the President, the directors, the staff and the entire Moncalieri Women family".



