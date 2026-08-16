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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus Women, official: Dorotea Del Piero joins Moncalieri on loan

Women's football
Juventus

Loan move for the daughter of the former Juventus captain

Dorotea Del Piero, daughter of Alessandro Del Piero, has joined Moncalieri on loan from the Juventus Women youth sector.


Moncalieri Women said: "We are pleased to announce the arrival on loan from Juventus of Dorotea Del Piero, who in the 2026/27 season will be part of the U19 group and will therefore take part in the Primavera 2 championship. Dorotea is a young addition with great potential, confirming the club's desire to continue investing in the growth and development of talented players by offering them a technical and educational pathway within the project. She is welcomed by the President, the directors, the staff and the entire Moncalieri Women family".


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