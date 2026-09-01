Born in 2002, Woltemade came through at Werder Bremen, where he made 51 appearances and scored 2 goals. During his time there, he spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Elversberg, playing 35 matches and scoring 17 goals. In 2024, he moved to Stuttgart, where he made 35 appearances and 17 oars, before Newcastle bought him for a fee of 80 million plus 10 in bonuses. In the 2025-26 season with the Magpies, he made 51 appearances and scored 11 goals. This season, before moving to Juve, he played two matches for Newcastle without scoring.



