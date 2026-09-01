Nick Woltemade has landed in Turin, the German born in 2002 whom Juventus have signed on a paid dry loan from Newcastle. The centre-forward will undergo his medical at JMedical this afternoon before signing the contract that will tie him to Juventus for one season.
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Juventus, Woltemade has arrived: medical and signature
The figures
The German forward arrives from Newcastle on loan. From a financial point of view, the deal should give Juventus some relief: Jonathan David, who joins Atletico Madrid, was earning around €6 million net per season plus bonuses, while Woltemade should cost around €4.4 million in wages, with a further €5 million for the loan. David joins Atletico Madrid on loan with an option to buy set at €25 million.
The career
Born in 2002, Woltemade came through at Werder Bremen, where he made 51 appearances and scored 2 goals. He spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Elversberg, playing 35 matches and scoring 17 goals. In 2024, he moved to Stuttgart, making 35 appearances and 17 oars, before Newcastle bought him for 80 million plus 10 million in bonuses. During the 2025-26 season with the Magpies, he made 51 appearances and scored 11 goals. This season, before moving to Juve, he played two matches for Newcastle without scoring.
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