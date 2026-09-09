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Bremer JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus without Locatelli: Bremer will be captain, whose decision is it?

Juventus
M. Locatelli
G. Bremer
L. Spalletti
Serie A

With the midfielder’s serious injury, the captain’s armband will go to the Brazilian defender

With Manuel Locatelli facing a long spell out, Juventus need a new captain. The Juventus midfielder underwent surgery in Lyon to suture the lateral meniscus in his right knee and is not expected back until the start of spring. So from Sunday evening's away trip to Sassuolo, the armband should pass to Gleison Bremer.


The Brazilian defender looks the obvious choice, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Along with his undoubted technical quality and the professionalism he has shown over the years, Bremer already holds an important place in the dressing-room hierarchy. Only three players wore the Juventus armband last season and Locatelli, when he started, almost always had it. Without him, Bremer took on the role four times and Kenan Yildiz, who is also out injured, did so twice up to the start of November.


Weston McKennie could step in as Bremer's deputy, although he must first recover from the muscle fatigue that kept him out of the matches against Parma and AC Milan.



  • At Juventus, Luciano Spalletti will decide the captain, as is tradition at the Bianconeri. Some episodes have stayed in the memory, unlike in the past: the passing of the armband from Antonio Conte to Alessandro Del Piero, decided by Lippi, or Thiago Motta's decision to take the armband away from Danilo (who also ended up out of the squad and was then sold) and give it first to Federico Gatti and then, on a rotating basis, to other players. Elsewhere, though, the players decide the captain themselves. That is the case at London City Lionesses, as the Italian Elena Linari, formerly of Roma, told Tuttosport: "The club decided that the players themselves should name the three captains, an idea I like and which could also be used in Italy".

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