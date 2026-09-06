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Frosinone Calcio v Juventus - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, Vicario: "From today, it is always the pitch that does the talking"

Juventus
G. Vicario

The Juventus goalkeeper speaks ahead of the match against AC Milan

Guglielmo Vicario, Juventus goalkeeper, speaks to DAZN before the match against AC Milan: "We are a united group, a strong group, a good mix of young and slightly less young players. Without a doubt we have talented lads at a young age, and we are all united. From now on, the pitch does the talking and I am convinced that we are a team of quality. Tonight we obviously face an opponent of great quality like us. It will be a great match, we cannot wait."

  • The goalkeeper adds: "Every match has to be prepared with the different ways the goalkeeper can play out, then the approaches are different and have to be assessed, today you have to understand where the space is, where the best situation is to place the ball. Then it becomes a reading job for me and for the team, as we try to hurt the opposition.


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Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL