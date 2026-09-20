Another big game in this fifth round of Serie A before the long international break. Juventus and Atalanta meet in Turin. Below is the minute-by-minute match report.
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Juventus v Atalanta LIVE
Goal and key actions
Juventus v Atalanta
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The match report
Probable line-ups Juventus v Atalanta
JUVENTUS (3-4-2-1): Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; Celik, Douglas Luiz, Sarr, McKennie; Conceiçao, Nico Gonzalez; Kolo Muani. Manager: Spalletti
ATALANTA (4-3-3): Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Kristensen, Scalvini, Kolasinac; Kessié, Gaetano, Ederson; De Ketelaere, Scamacca, Rowe. Manager: Sarri
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