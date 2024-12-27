Macus-Rashford(C)Getty Images
Mitchell Fretton

Juventus turn down offer to sign Marcus Rashford - and request his Man Utd team-mate instead

JuventusM. RashfordManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueJ. Zirkzee

Italian giants Juventus have declined an offer from Manchester United to sign Marcus Rashford but are interested in his team-mate Joshua Zirkzee.

  • Rashford tipped to leave Man Utd
  • Forward offered out to Juventus
  • Italian club prefer Red Devils team-mate Zirkzee
