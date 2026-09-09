Juventus received no positive news from today's training session at Continassa ahead of Sunday evening's away game at Sassuolo: the three players recovering from injury, Andrea Cambiaso, Weston McKennie and Pape Sarr, once again worked separately.





According to Sky Sport, there had been hope the three players would at least return to partial group training today, but that did not happen. Cambiaso, McKennie and Sarr all did individual work and Juventus will continue to monitor them day by day ahead of Sunday evening's late kick-off.



